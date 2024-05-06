44-year-old man arrested for multiple thefts in Grand Traverse Co.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On May 3 around 6:30 a.m., Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a breaking and entering that occurred in the early morning hours at a business near Garfied Road and South Airport Avenue in Garfield Township.

Deputies gathered information from the scene and then executed a search warrant a residence in Garfield Township.

Stolen items were located at the residence, as well as stolen items from a breaking and entering that occurred at another business in Garfield Township near Park Drive on Feb. 9, and from a larceny that occurred at a business in the Logans Landing area on Feb. 10.

At the residence where the search warrant was conducted, a 44-year-old man was arrested. He was charnged with failure to appear on a previous warrant, larceny over $1,000 and two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, deputies said.



