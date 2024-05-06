22-year-old killed in Grand Traverse Co. crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 22-year-old Samuel Dekuiper from Grawn was killed in a crash on May 3.

Deputies said the crash occurred on May 3 at 4:32 p.m. on County Road 633 Near Miller Road in Mayfield Township. Numerous fire, rescue, and emergency services were sent to the scene, deputies said.

The initial investigation found that a pickup truck traveling north on County Road 633 driven by a 26-year-old man from Imlay City struck a car traveling south driven by Dekuiper, deputies said. The collision occurred in the southbound lane of County Road 633, they said.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office accident investigation team responded to the scene and assisted investigating deputies in determining contributing factors and cause of the crash, deputies said.

Currently it is unknown if speed or alcohol were a factor.

There were five occupants in the pickup truck, deputies said, and all five were taken to Munson for serious injuries.

Dekuiper was the only occupant of his car, officials said.



