Roscommon County Deputies looking for possible suspects in trespass and damage at the old Kirtland Community College campus

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for possibly multiple suspects who allegedly trespassed and damaged various buildings on the old campus of Kirtland Community College.

Deputies said they responded to the college campus in Ausable Township on May 3 after alarms were triggered inside one of the buildings.

They said multiple buildings has signs of forced entry with an extensive amount of damage inside.

Advertisement

Deputies believe multiple suspects are involved, and were on the property for over two hours before triggering the alarm system.

They believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-275-5101.