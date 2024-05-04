MSP K-9 helps track hit-and-run suspect in Manistee County

A State Police k-9 helped troopers track down a hit and run suspect Friday afternoon in Manistee County.

State Police say they were called to a crash involving a car and a bicyclist on Kurick Road near Dzuibanek Road in Springdale Township around 4:00 Friday afternoon.

They say the driver from Benzonia hit a bicyclist and then ran from the scene.

Troopers spoke to a Traverse City woman who claimed to be the driver, but later admitted she was a passenger in the car.

State Police also found meth and a stun gun in the car.

A K-9 team was called in to help track the driver through the woods, she was eventually arrested and taken to the Manistee County jail.

The bicyclist, a 73-year-old woman from Thompsonville, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.