Michigan National Guard drills in Sault Ste. Marie

Michigan army National Guard soldiers spent their Saturday training on the St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste. Marie.

More than 100 members from the 1437th Engineer Company took advantage of the sunny weather to train on bridging operations.

This is the first time the guard has been on the water since their last water exercise in the fall.

Advertisement

They took over mission point boat launch for several hours to train on launching and assembling portable bridges.

In addition to the training, it gave the public a chance to meet and greet the soldiers and see equipment demonstrations.

“It’s really important to build that relationship with the community and try to get out there and get people to understand what we do. We have a lot of locals in our unit, too so there is a big awareness. But getting people down here to see what we do is always exciting,” said 1st Company Sgt. Aaron Miller.

There are currently 154 members in the 1437th.

Full strength is considered 183.