County deputies get ORV Certified in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Law enforcement officers from around the state have been in Lake County this week for ORV training.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their first ever ORV Deputy Academy, conducting the training at the county’s ORV park that was built last year.

17 deputies representing 10 different sheriff’s offices throughout the state took part.

Sergeant Robert Meyers, who conducted the training and helped develop the ORV course said with ORV’s gaining popularity and Lake County being the unofficial ORV capital of the lower peninsula, it seemed like a no brainer to hold it there.

“We started in our classroom, we were able to bring them out here to the new training park and put them from the very simple cone course into the different levels of trails that are here on the park premises. And then we graduated them all the way into the full trails last night and roadways. So it’s kind of the complete thing,” said Meyers.

Meyers said the training was successful and the deputies taking part will leave with ORV certification that will help them fulfill their roles in their counties. Meyers also said they hope to hold more ORV Deputy Academies on an annual basis.