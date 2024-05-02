Tight Lines for Troops seeks donations, volunteers so vets can get the event they deserve

MANISTEE — Tight Lines for Troops is only two weeks away, and organizers are asking for help.

The nonprofit started in 2010 and brings veterans together for a friendly fishing competition. Hundreds of vets fish the local waters of Manistee Lake, Manistee River and even out into Lake Michigan.

Organizers say they have about half the donations they had received by this time last year, and they’re short of the 200 volunteers needed for the event.

Whatever happens, they said the show will go on because of what it means for the veterans.

“It gives them that chance to talk with other vets, get out, do something maybe they don’t always do. Listening to stories, telling stories,” said Tight Lines for Troops board member Craig Kent. “Once you’ve seen the reactions that they have coming back up the river, waving flags, celebrating them, returning down the river, it makes a huge impression on them.”

Donations: Mail donations to Tight Lines for Troops, PO Box 274, Manistee, MI 49660. You can download and print a sponsor form from their website

Volunteers: Sign up on their website, Facebook page, or text volunteer coordinator Abbie at 231-510-0523 or email her at shubbard@filercu.com

Door prizes: Call 231-723-3282 or mail donations to Tight Lines for Troops, PO Box 274, Manistee, MI 49660