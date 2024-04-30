Task force recommends debates between U.S. Senate candidates in tight Michigan race

A newly formed task force is encouraging Michigan’s US Senate candidates to hold a series of debates later this year. The group includes economic organizations and universities from across the state who say televised debates would serve the public interest and help ensure voters are able hear from the candidates directly before making their choice in November.

The task force suggests three debates to be held in Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

The race to replace retiring Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow includes Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, actor Hill Harper and former Republican congressman Mike Rogers.

The race in Michigan will be one of the most closely watched in the country as Democrats defend their slim hold on the Senate. Sitting Senator Gary Peters beat challenger John James by 92,000 votes in 2020, a slimmer margin of victory than the party held in previous years.

Democrats are virtually guaranteed to lose a seat in heavily conservative West Virginia, meaning Republicans only need to flip one seat to leave the chamber in a deadlock. In that case, the vice president of the 2024 election winner would serve as a tiebreaker.