Midland Ford donates new Mustang, Fiesta to Mid Michigan Colleges auto program

MT. PLEASANT — On Tuesday, Midland Ford donated a Mustang and a Fiesta to Mid Michigan College’s automotive and diesel service technology program.

For their ASE certification, they require new vehicles to work on, but their budget doesn’t allow them to have more than a few. Midland Ford is their sponsor for their Ford training program, donating vehicles to help the program keep up with the modern demands.

The automotive program says technology changes in the industry every six months, and technicians need to keep up with those changes to make sure vehicles are repaired correctly.

“Anybody can go and work on a car, but fixing it, diagnosing it and fixing it correctly, not everybody can do that. The students that come out of our program, that is what we focus on: diagnosing it correctly, repairing it correctly, so there’s no come-backs,” said Richard Hollister, program lead faculty.

The program says they get better levels of students when they have newer equipment available.