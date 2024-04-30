Midland Co. man arrested in shooting death of 56-year-old woman

MIDLAND COUNTY — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it is investigating a homicide that is believed to have occurred on Monday.

At 6:18 p.m. Monday, deputies were sent to an address on South Badour Road in Mount Haley Township for a report of a 56-year-old female who had been shot. The 56-year-old Mount Haley Township female was pronounced dead upon the arrival of deputies, officials said.

A 63-year-old Mount Haley Township male was taken into custody pending formal charges and arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Midland County Medical Examiner, MyMichigan EMS, Midland Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 989-839-4619.



