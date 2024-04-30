Democrats officially regain control of Michigan House

Michigan Democrats officially retook control of the State House today as two new members were sworn in.

Rep. Peter Herzberg, D-Westland, and Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren, brought the chamber back to full capacity and gave Democrats an outright majority after their elections two weeks ago.

The House has been deadlocked with 54 Democrats and 54 Republicans since November, when two Democrats resigned to take other offices.

Republican leaders pressed Democrats to enter a power sharing agreement, but did not receive any such offer. Democratic lawmakers retained their majorities on House committees and control of the day-to-day actions of the chamber, essentially teeing up dozens of bills for passage once the party was back in full force.

Lawmakers will have a busy spring as they craft the state’s annual budget, likely to be finalized before Fourth of July. Democrats again have full control of the state government, with the chance to appropriate tens of billions of dollars for state agencies and public education, potentially influencing state policy for years to come.