College Now! program helps students complete math or English course for free

MT. PLEASANT — Mid Michigan College is looking to help first-time students start their college journey.

The grant-funded program, College Now!, helps students complete one math or English course free of charge. Students will also receive individualized support throughout the semester.

Under the program, all course materials are also free. If a student enrolls for more than 12 credits in the summer, they will receive a free laptop.

“The program starts in June with one day of face-to-face meetings on our Mt. Pleasant campus. After that, the students will go online, but they will also have intensive support through our writing center and our math lab, where they can meet with tutors to help them through the classes,” said Steve Amidon, Dean of Arts and Sciences.

You can register for the program here.