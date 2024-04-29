Organizations come together for the 23rd Annual Blessing of the Jeeps

MESICK — The Blessing of the Jeeps is coming back to Northern Michigan this year to kickstart the offroading season, and some new changes are coming with it.

This year will feature different directions and obstacles for the intermediate and treadmill offroad area. The Great Lakes Four-Wheel Drive Club out of Detroit will also teach four-wheel drive recovery.

The annual event has grown to the point that the Cadillac Jeepers Club couldn’t supply enough volunteers. Last year the Jeepers became a smaller part of the new Jeep Mission Blessing group.

“We’ve had to really reach out and stretch to get other organizations to help with the Jeep blessing. The main priority is, of course, to get the people together that like Jeeps and just have a whole lot of fun throughout the day,” said Deb Stafford, founder of Mesick Jeep Blessing.

This will be the 23rd year for the Jeep blessing.