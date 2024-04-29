Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe in swampy area by Leelanau Co. K9 team

LEELANAU COUNTY — The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a missing person was found thanks to the help of a police K9 team.

On April 26, deputies responded to Gala Road in Centerville Township for a report of a missing person.

Deputies found that a female Alzheimer’s patient went for walk around 10 a.m. that morning and had not returned home. Family members searched for the woman in the area without success, deputies said.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team, consisting of Deputy Jordan Strope and his partner K9 Keno, were sent to the last known area the missing woman was seen.

After tracking her for several miles, the K9 team located the missing woman in a thick swamp just before dark that evening, deputies said.

Cedar EMS was sent to the area, and the woman was examined and reunited with her family.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and their drone team and Cedar EMS assisted.



