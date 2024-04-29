Cheboygan Police warn high school students of dangers of TikTok ‘Assassin Game’

CHEBOYGAN -- Police are warning about a dangerous game some high school students in the area are playing on social media.

The game, known as ‘Senior Assassin’ or ‘Junior Assassin’ has groups of students tagging each other with things like squirt guns, paintball guns, Nerf guns, and airsoft guns on TikTok.

Cheboygan Police Chief Scott Rifenberg said that trend has been sweeping the nation and has made its way to Northern Michigan.

Advertisement

They said between 40 and 50 Cheboygan students have been participating in the game. Rifenberg said law enforcement, or others, may not be aware it’s a game and confuse it for an active shooter situation. Rifenberg said that could cause things to quickly spiral out of control.

“Playing a game like this in our community just isn’t safe. My officers can’t go on a call with a man with a gun, thinking it must just be a high school student playing this game. I don’t want that to be their mindset. And I don’t want any of the youth in our community to get hurt,” said Rifenberg.

Chief Rifenberg said it’s important that parents talk to their kids about the dangers of playing this game.

He added, just last week, Cheboygan Area Schools reported that students were playing the game in the parking lot which resulted in a student backing into another student.