Two people await charges after police suspect them of several violations

State police say two people are in the Grand Traverse County Jail after being arrested for several violations.

On Wednesday night troopers from the Traverse City post stopped a car for an equipment moving violation in Blair Township.

They say the driver of that car, a 45 year old Kingsley man not only had two civil warrants for his arrest over child support but his car didn’t have a registration plate or insurance.

Meth Bust

The above photo is what police say they found on the passenger in the car-a 41 year old woman from Kingsley.

That’s meth

Both are still awaiting arraignment