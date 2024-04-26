Rudyard looks to add security, daycare and more with bond proposal

RUDYARD — On May 7, Rudyard Area Schools in the E.U.P. is hoping residents support more proactive programs in an upcoming bond proposal.

The Rudyard school district has 627 students and covers just over 400 square miles, making it the 19th largest in geographical size in the state. The school building houses K through 12 students.

Administrators are asking for a “no mill” increase to the current levy for the next 8 years. The current levy is 3.85 mill.

This bond, if passed, will build additional security entrances both the elementary and high school buildings. Currently, entry to the buildings lead right into the hallway with no secured access points.

Another need, the administration says, is licensed daycare in the community for everyone to use. Part of the bond would be to ease that demand.

“It’s a big need, right? The Eastern Upper Peninsula does not have a lot of daycare facilities that are licensed and/or taking new students. We are looking at Bulldogs from birth. We want to get them here and in our school as early as we can,” said Tom McKee, superintendent.

McKee said the district would need to do tuition-based admission to help cover the costs of operation of the day care.