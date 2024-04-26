Pentwater School District seeking $7.6 million for security, modernization

Penwater Public Schools hopes to improve student safety and security with their May bond proposal. (Courtesy)

The Pentwater Public School District is seeking $7.6 million from voters in next month’s local election. Superintendent Scott Karaptian said the funding would help keep students warm, safe and secure.

If approved, the proposal would increase the current millage rate by 1.21 mills and cover a new safer building entrance, an upgraded heating system and modernize classroom furniture and technology.

Karaptian said that he believed the improvements were worth the investment from the community, especially given the large role that the school plays in the surrounding community.

“If you went to a public education, or a public institution, that somebody paid for that facility for you,” he said. “I think it’s our responsibility as responsible taxpayers to pay it forward and help provide that education for our future leaders, future politicians, future adults, responsible citizens.”

Karaptian wanted to emphasize to voters that the only new construction planned under the proposal would be a secure entrance vestibule and a partial replacement of a roof that’s been leaking for multiple years.

The proposal has been scaled back to the district’s necessities after a larger proposal was turned down by voters in recent years.

The election will be held on May 7. Voters can find information about their polling site and early voting options here.