More kids will go to summer camp thanks to Grand Traverse Bay YMCA and TCAPS

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA and Traverse City Area Public Schools are teaming up to help families with some much-needed childcare this summer.

The Y knows that many working families rely on summer day camp programs for childcare during the summer months and wanted to provide spots to as many children as possible.

The Y opened registration for their summer camp program in February and nearly all 200 spots were filled within 20 minutes – with a waitlist of over 100 people.

After some talks with TCAPS, the Y was given the green light to use the TCAPS Montessori School for another day camp location for their kindergarten through second grade campers.

“We’re very thankful for the collaboration, the partnership of TCAPS. We both have the same objective in mind, and that is to try to serve as many young people in this community as we possibly can. And this is a great first step, and we’re very hopeful that this will lead to even bigger and greater things down the road,” said Andrew Page, president/CEO of Grand Traverse Bay YMCA.

This expansion will allow 40 more kids from the YMCA and TCAPS waitlists to attend day camps this summer