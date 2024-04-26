Inland Lakes hoping to improve school safety with bond proposal

Inland Lakes School District is seeking $15 million to improve school safety, repair roof damage and modernize heating systems.

The plan is part of the school’s effort to keep students safe, warm and dry, according to superintendent Elizabeth Fairbanks.

The funding would also cover an expansion of the district’s career and technical education program.

Advertisement

The proposal would not increase property taxes, keeping the community’s millage at 2.08 mills.

“We want to make sure that we’re promoting all career pathways, and we’re preparing students for the future,” Fairbanks said. “And we know that careers in the trade are a need for our community. And so that’s one of the our focuses, and making sure we’re providing multiple career pathways. We have a construction trade program, an early childhood program.”

Voters turned down a larger $29 million bond proposal for the school in 2022.

Fairbanks said that the latest proposal has been crafted with input from all around the community. She’s hopeful that voters will see the funding as an investment in the futures of the school, its students and surrounding community.

The election will be held on May 7. Voters can find information about their polling site and early voting options here.