Building the Portage Lake Bridge required some serious feats of engineering, from floating a structure twice as long as a whale into a tiny gap, to sending workers into a pit full of high-pressure air.

Here’s the story Alexis wish she knew the first time she saw the bridge.

Portage Lake bridge

For more videos from Alexis exploring the wonders of Northern Michigan visit the Alexis Dahl YouTube page. If you would like more information on her adventures, visit AlexisDahl.com