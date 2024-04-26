Empty Bowls Fundraiser hopes to fight food insecurity

The Northwest Food Coalition is using the arts to raise awareness about food insecurity at their annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser.

The fundraiser takes place this Sunday at Howe Arena in Traverse City from 11 to 3 pm.

People will be served soup and bread, from local establishments, along with a hand-crafted artisan bowl of their choice to take home.

Event Chair, Kathy Maly, said for the first time in more than 34 years, artists from around the area will have live demonstrations and art available for people to buy.

Local watercolor artist, Michael Sincic, who is blind, is also expected to speak at the event.

“Area artisans have done over 550 bowls. We have clay and ceramic bowls being made. We have bowls from a number of the schools in the area. Everybody will be able to pick out a bowl. It represents the empty bowls that people have who suffer food insecurity and then they’ll go and pick out soup and bread for their lunch. We’re getting soup from 11 different places in the area,” said Maly.

According to the food coalition, 70,0000 community members in their five-county area of Northwest Michigan struggle with food insecurity.