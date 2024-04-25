New initiative encourages Michiganders to report suspected child abuse

There’s a new initiative to get more people to report cases of child abuse.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan wants to get communities more involved with their new ‘Keeping Kids Safe’ program. The initiative includes online training on when and how to report suspected child abuse.

Rebecca Yuncker, executive director of Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center – which covers Crawford, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Otsego, Oscoda, and Iosco County – said these types of crimes are happening right in our own backyards.

“The reality of it is, it does happen because it is one out of ten children by their 18th birthday,” said Yuncker.

Yuncker said sometimes people are unsure what to do if they suspect child abuse and this program helps walk you through it.

“There’s a lot of focus around mandated reporters, doctors and teachers, people who work with kids, therapists, they’re considered by law and mandated. But we often forget anybody in the community can make a report to protective services. [The] Keeping Kids Safe program is just a way to educate the lay person and the community on signs and indicators of abuse,” said Yuncker.

Yuncker said last year, just at their facility alone, they had 365 kids come through their center. That’s one child a day.

For more information about the ‘Keeping Kids Safe Program, you can scan the QR code below.