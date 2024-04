The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help identifying a suspect involved in a break-in at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, April 19.

The suspect appears to be a white male in his 20s, with facial hair and glasses.

If you have any information or recognize the individual in the photo, please contact the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 231-839-4338 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.