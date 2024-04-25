Hudsonville Ice Cream releases Super Scoop bars, and ‘the four’ got to try them

HOLLAND — Hudsonville Ice Cream recently announced their new Super Scoop bars, available in grocery stores throughout Michigan.

Super Scoop is among Hudsonville Ice Cream’s best-selling flavors, the company said. It’s made with real ice cream ingredients and super swirls of creamy Black Cherry, Blue Moon, and original Vanilla.

Born in Detroit in the 1920s and commonly referred to as “Superman ice cream,” the tricolored ice cream is a Michigan classic loved by kids and adults alike. Never before has the flavor been featured in an ice cream bar format, but that has all changed thanks to the family-owned, Michigan-made Hudsonville Ice Cream.

“Super Scoop is a first-of-its-kind bar, something the experts said couldn’t be done—but we found a way to make it happen,” said CJ Ellens of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Our team couldn’t be more excited to bring this bar to life to completely change how ice cream is part of a Michigan summer.”

Super Scoop bars come in packs of four and are available now in major grocery retailers like Kroger, Meijer and Walmart, alongside Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Milk Chocolate bars. Hudsonville also continues to offer Super Scoop and other favorite flavors in 48-ounce cartons.

Use the Scoop Locator to find these and other delicious Hudsonville Ice Cream flavors: hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator.



