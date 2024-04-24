Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday, April 24

Next weekend is the sixth annual Grill on the Hill competition. Teams will battle it out in a fierce competition with winners decided on in four categories: People’s Choice Award, Ribs, Pork Butt, and Brisket. This year it’s sponsored by Ebels and they make an appearance to show Eric and Bill what’s on the menu.

The Mecosta County Youth Academy provides opportunities for young people to explore public service industries in their hometown. Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller shares more details on the program.

Tech Expert Carley Knobloch shares at home tech trends this season.

The American Kidney Fund is highlighting Apol-1 Mediated Kidney Disease hoping to raise awareness on how genes impact the illness. Two experts, Lavarne Addison Burton and Dr. Silas Norman talk more on signs and symptoms.

