Petoskey man arrested on numerous sexual assault charges, including assaulting a child

Daniel Arthur Zarzycki

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said Tuesday that 54-year-old Daniel Arthur Zarzycki of Petoskey has been arrested on multiple counts of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged sexual assaults began as early as 2013, troopers said.

The victim came forward after another case involving Zarzycki was being investigated, troopers reported.

A report submitted to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on April 10, 2024.

Zarzycki was arrested and sent to the Charlevoix County Jail on April 20, troopers said.

Zarzycki was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County on one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree victim under 13 defendant over 17, two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree incest, three counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree multiple variables, and habitual offender fourth offense.



