Manton commissioners grant permit for construction of new library building

MANTON — The Manton Public Library is another step closer to getting a new home.

The library is currently stuffed inside a cramped building more than 100 years old. After years of setbacks, city commissioners recently voted to grant a special use permit for construction of the new library on city property.

The new location will be where the VFW hall now sits. The library will be about 3,000 square feet with a children’s area, computer lab, genealogy research and much more.

“I just want this to be a place where everyone in the community can come and bring their children. They can come in and research their family’s history. I want them to be able to come here and do the research that they need. I want students from the school, which is just across the street, to be able to come over here and do whatever projects that they are working on. I just want this to be used by the community,” said Linda Kimbel, president of Friends of the Manton Public Library.

The funding for the build comes from state grants, fundraising and donations, and local contractors are donating labor. Construction is slated to start in July.