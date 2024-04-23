Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office crime victim’s walk cancelled but not the speakers

Attorneys at the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office are hoping to raise awareness about crime victims.

They were looking to host a crime walk but that unfortunately got cancelled due to weather.

The walk was supposed to start at Traverse City’s historic courthouse and ended at the open space.

Instead, people were invited into the basement of the Governmental Building, but we will gather to Support Crime Victims in the basement of the Governmental Building at 400 Boardman to listen to speakers from law enforcement, local crime survivors, and the prosecutor’s office addressed the crowds.

The theme of this year’s walk was ‘How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.

It’s a call to action to create safe environments where crime victims can share their experiences.

Assistant prosecutor Kyle Attwood said court cases are often focused on offenders.

“Victims are often the forgotten individuals that have to navigate the system. Oftentimes without a whole lot of support, a defendant’s going to have an attorney involved. Victims are sort of left to their own devices and have to navigate a very complex, oftentimes difficult and traumatizing experience when they are put on the stand and cross-examined,” said Attwood.

This is the 2nd year the prosecutor’s office has held the event.