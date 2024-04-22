The Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority is now Advanced Life Support certified as of last Friday.

Having ALS service means they have a paramedic and an EMT on call 24 hours a day, and they won’t have to rely on MMR or Blair Township anymore.

NWEA said their goal is to change and update services to keep up with the needs of the community.

Advertisement

“It’s always been, you know, that that need to keep increase in the service. So we went from a paid on call. People come from their homes, increased it to where we have staffing now and it was just the next step having staffing here to get that service service. So it was a good move, it’s exciting,” said Fire Chief Michael Guernsey.

NWEA is asking the public to vote on a millage this fall to keep services going at their current level.