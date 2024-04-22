Law enforcement conducts human trafficking, sextortion sting, arrests 4 suspects in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY — On Thursday, April 18, a multi-jurisdictional task force called MMIONHOST (Mecosta, Montcalm, Isabella, Osceola and Newaygo County Sheriff’s Offices, MSP and the FBI) conducted a Human Trafficking/Sextortion Operation hosted by the Newaygo County Sheriff`s Office.

The operation targeted suspects seeking sex workers and/or taking advantage of human trafficking victims near the city of Newaygo.

As a result of the operation, two people were arrested for solicitation and accosting a minor (less than 16 years of age). Two other suspects were arrested for solicitation/prostitution (persons 18 years of age and older).

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said all decoys used in the operation were adults. No minors were involved or harmed.