Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday, April 22

Today, White Birch Outfitters leads a clean-up project in downtown Gaylord, inviting the community to participate.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Earth Day Clean-up

All year round the Grass River Natural Area has programming to introduce the community to natural wonders all around Northern Michigan. Education Director at the natural area, James Dake, shares information on the groups on-going mission.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Grass River Natural Area

Nick Greenman from Centennial Wealth Advisory shares Medicare changes including drug costs, adult vaccines and insulin prices, plus an expansion of the “extra help program”.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Centennial Wealth Advisory



