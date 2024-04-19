This Earth Day, you told us these are your favorite places to enjoy nature

This Earth Day, we asked 9&10 News followers, “What’s your favorite place to enjoy nature?” Some of the people who responded named local places (because it is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, if we do say so ourselves!), some picked places out west, and some said anywhere there aren’t people, a sentiment we can certainly relate to.
We’ve rounded up the top answers below, so check it out, you might just find a new favorite place to go! Just don’t all go there at once. ...
Here’s what you told us:
MICHIGAN
Right in my lil’ hood, Mayfield Pond Park by Kingsley. - Jami Bigham
Rugg Pond (Kalkaska) with the beautiful swans. - Kristy Parzych
Johnson Lake Paradise/Eckerman in UP. - Tobbe Lynn
South Manitou Island. - Karen Grody
Anywhere in Michigan. - Glenda Gaffka
Porcupine Mountains in the UP. - Shelly Morgan
Manistee beaches. - Marcella Leusby
Sleeping Bear Dunes. - Bill Vogel
Nothing better than a backwoods lake. - Backwoods Heathen
Tied: Jordan River Valley and the Pigeon River State Forest. - Mike Heath
Anywhere north of Highway 10. Preferably St Helen’s fishing, hunting or camping. - Bob Gallagher
Nichols Lake and Campground. - Cynthia Holli Kadwell
Fishing on Lake Michigan or any pond, stream, other inland lake in Michigan. On my boat or from the shore. - Charles Stewart
I’d love to be enjoying a wonderfully warm sunny day at my favorite Lake Michigan beach in Ludington but I don’t see that happening (right now). - Doug Bennett
ELSEWHERE IN THE U.S.
So far, the Grand Canyon. - Cynthia Holli Kadwell
Alaska. - Hunter Joe
Cades Cove in the Great Smokey Mountains. - Terry Cockeram II
Harding Icefield, Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska. - Amber Simon
Red River Gorge, Kentucky. - Nina Speranza
Out west. - Geneva Towne
A BIT OF BOTH
Pigeon River Country, beautiful, local and peaceful. Yellowstone and Grand Tetons for awe-inspiring views and animal encounters. Yosemite because it’s home. - Loreen Keeth
Since Alaska is so far away I would say right here in Northern Michigan. You don’t have to travel to enjoy nature. - Betty Massey Simon
OTHERS
Anywhere where’s there no people. Getting difficult at times. - Becky Byrd
And lastly, Joe Stevens and Bob Costello simply said, “Outside.” Can’t argue with that!