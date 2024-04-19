Onaway man tells state police he did something wrong; troopers investigate and arrest him

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Friday said that a 47-year-old has been arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges after turning himself in.

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said Oscar Bert Hilliker, of Onaway, was charged.

The investigation began earlier in April when Hilliker came to the MSP Gaylord Post saying he needed to speak with a trooper. Hilliker believed he may have said and done something wrong, troopers said.

Advertisement

He then told the trooper what he had done with a minor and that he also had provided them with marijuana, troopers said.

The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Alpena, and a report was submitted to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized on April 16.

Hilliker turned himself in at the Cheboygan County Jail later that day.

Hilliker was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of children.



