Mt. Pleasant woman wins $150,000 Powerball prize after finding an old ticket in her purse

LANSING – A Mount Pleasant woman had a Powerball ticket in her purse for a month before finding out she’d won a $150,000 prize.

Jennifer Horton, 41, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 16-31-34-47-65, PB: 10 – in the Jan. 20 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station at 10010 East Pickard Street in Mount Pleasant.

“I buy Powerball tickets every once in a while,” said Horton. “I don’t usually play the Power Play, but when I was purchasing my ticket, the worker suggested adding it, so I did.

“I forgot all about the ticket and found it in my purse about a month later. I scanned it at the store and got a message to visit the lottery office. When I realized it was a winning ticket of $150,000, I didn’t believe it at first. I thought there was no way I spent $4 and won $150,000. It was a crazy feeling to be holding a ticket worth so much money!”

Horton visited lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and take her family on a vacation.



