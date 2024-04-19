LSSU students in nursing, EMS and more train in simulated emergency

SAULT STE. MARIE — It was a scene of (simulated) carnage Friday morning at the Lake Superior State University campus.

The scene was part of the spring interprofessional exercise for training purposes that prepares students for similar on-the-job situations.

Nursing, emergency service, fire science and criminal justice students came together with local and county first responders to showcase their knowledge work together in an emergency. The “victims” at the scene were even LSSU students.

Retired Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Strait directed this year’s drill, and the work wasn’t over once it ended.

“We are going to produce an after-action report that will show what we did right and what we did wrong, where we can improve our teaching, where we can improve the experience for the students so they have a good solid base of experience when they go out in the world,” said Strait.

Strait said it takes several months to plan an exercise like this, and planning for next year’s drill will start right away.