Haley’s Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Album Release and more!

Today is the day!!

Taylor Swift has released her newest album “The Tortured Poets Department” last night. The album includes 15 songs with features from Post Malone and Florence and the Machines. But of course there were some surprises! At 2:00 AM, Taylor announced that there is another 15 new songs that will be released in a deluxe version. You can listen to all the songs now!! So far, I love them!

Weekend one of Coachella has happened! The performances were so good! There was a small technical issue with Grimes. She apologized for the mishap and will perform better this weekend!

Advertisement

Producer Carol Baum is underfired for saying statements about actress and producer Sydney Sweeney. She stated that “She is not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?” This obviously went crazy on social media. Sweeney’s representative gave Variety this statement, : “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.....”. Baum has since regretted the comment.





Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!