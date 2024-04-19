Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday, April 19

Today on Good Day:

During National Stress Awareness Month, mental health expert Brian Babbitt recommends getting outside among other things to improve mental health.

Local attorney Jamie White discusses 13 felony charges against former speaker of the House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, from Emmet county.

Executive Director Brian Bolin, of the Top of the Trails Council shares updates on the Charlevoix trail linking Boyne City and Charlevoix.

This weekend the first motocross race kicks off in Newaygo at the Big Air Motocross event, organizers share more details.

The latest edition of the Northern Michigan Vacation Guide is out, figure out what’s inside and how to get your own copy.

David Whisker of BC Pizza waws recently named fastest pizza box folder in the world, he demonstrates for Eric and Bill.

