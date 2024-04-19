Go Buckets project to benefit Ludington students in emergencies

Emergency kits are being put together for students in Mason County, thanks to the sheriff’s office and the help of local organizations.

The go-buckets are being handed out to schools in the Ludington Area School District.

Kim Cole, the Mason County Sheriff said Corewell Health donated $1800 worth of first aid supplies for the project.

The 5-gallon buckets also have water, snacks, flashlights, and other items that are crucial during weather events or lockdowns.

Additional donations came from Friends of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, The Oriole Foundation, and Harbor Freight in Ludington.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said these types of emergencies can last for prolonged periods of time.

“You want to keep them quiet, keep them occupied, and of course, make sure they have snacks and water that’s available, because the reality is these events can be prolonged for many hours where you have little children locked in a room while they’re waiting for law enforcement to get to them,” said Cole.

There is still time to donate. If you or your organization would like to contribute, please contact The Friends of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.