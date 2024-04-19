2 suspects arrested in connection to man’s 2023 death in Garfield Township

TRAVERSE CITY — This week, two suspects were arrested in the Saginaw connected to the death of a man from Traverse City in September 2023.

On Sept. 6 at about 5 p.m., the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Traverse Metro Fire and MMR responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a wooded area of Garfield Township near Veterans Drive.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, without any obvious reason for the death. A Medical Examiner Investigator was called to the scene and arranged for an autopsy.

Advertisement

Since then, detectives have executed multiple search warrants to identify a 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Saginaw as suspects.

On April 16 and 18, 2024, the man and woman were arrested in the Saginaw area with help from the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

They are charged with delivery of controlled substance causing death, using a computer to commit a crime, and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance. The man was also charged with habitual offender - fourth offense.