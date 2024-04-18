State police need your help ID’ing these suspects caught on a trail cam in Antrim Co.

Michigan State Police photo Michigan State Police photo Michigan State Police photo

ANTRIM COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said they were called to a trespassing complaint in Mancelona Township.

Two people wearing hunting clothes and carrying a long gun after dark were seen on three separate properties in the Merrimac and Soderquist area on Friday, April 12, troopers said.

A property owner captured the suspects on his trail camera, they said.

Another property owner stated he had a breaking and entering on his property a few months back and was concerned about the trespassers and their intentions.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the MSP Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.