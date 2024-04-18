Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday, April 18

This weekend the ninth annual Big Little Hero Race, put on by the Northwestern Michigan College business students, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Michigan. Proceeds from the race this Saturday on campus help children attend the NMC college for kids summer program.

Good Day Northern Michigan -Big Little Hero Race - IG Clip

Rabbi Laibel Shemtov shares on the importance of Passover and the dangers Jewish people face.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Rabbi Laibel Shemtov

Coming April 25, the Grand Traverse County Civic Center is hosting the Paddling Film Festival. Director of Parks and Recreation John Chase shares the details.



