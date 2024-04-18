Antrim Co. man wanted for sexual assault captured in Florida

Colton Jarod Meeker

ANTRIM COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post on Thursday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Colton Jarod Meeker of Central Lake for first degree criminal sexual conduct.

The investigation began in September 2021 when troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post were called to Munson Hospital in Charlevoix for a sexual assault complaint, troopers said. A woman claimed Meeker had sexually assaulted her while she was camping with friends in Antrim County, troopers said.

After her release from the hospital, the troopers went with the victim to collect evidence where the incident had occurred, officials said. Troopers seized clothing and a blanket.

A lengthy investigation followed, and troopers were unable to locate and interview Meeker, since he had fled the state after the sexual assault, troopers said.

A report was submitted to the Antrim County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized in June 2023.

Meeker was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Florida on March 19, 2024.

Meeker was extradited and brought to Michigan on April 16, troopers said. He was sent to the Antrim County Jail.

Meeker was arraigned Wednesday on one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, and habitual offender third.



