Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday, April 17

Next Monday is National Jelly Bean Day! As candy lovers nationwide celebrate their favorite treat, they can also apply to be the first ever Chief Jelly Belly Bean Officer. Alexa Lee, TV Personality explains how.

Novelist and short-story writer Ernest Hemingway is a classic American author. Hemingway spent parts of his first 22 summers in Northern Michigan, and his family still has ties to the area. Author Valerie Hemingway, who married one of his sons, is coming to Hotel Walloon for some special events. Dianna Stampfler, Hotel Walloon community event coordinator shares more.

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are debating protections for Sturgeon but Michigan has long had a very narrow Sturgeon season to protect the species. Volunteers are needed this year to help, the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow is recruiting. Mary Paulson explains more.

