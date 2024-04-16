MSP: Cheboygan man arrested twice, second investigation involved child pornography

Jamie Allen Rocheleau (Derrick Carroll)

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a Cheboygan man was arrested for child pornography after it was found on his devices during a separate investigation.

In January, troopers from the Gaylord Post were asked by Gaylord City Police to help execute a search warrant outside their jurisdiction. Officers were investigating allegations that Jamie Allen Rocheleau of Cheboygan was sending inappropriate photos to a minor in Gaylord.

During the search of Rocheleau’s home, electronic devices including cellphones and computers were seized. Rocheleau was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail.

Troopers say evidence of child pornography on his devices led to a second search warrant. Rocheleau was arrested again for the new charges on April 11 and taken to the Cheboygan County Jail.

He’s charged with on count Aggravated Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material, and one count Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material.