Michigan State Police hosts basketball tournament for local charities

It’s the ultimate battle of the boys in blue, as Michigan State Police from the Houghton Lake Police Post are going head to head with the ‘Thin Blue Line’ at the county level.

All the action happens on the hardwood where bragging rights and money for local charities are at stake.

Deputies and police officers from Crawford, Kalkaska, and Roscommon County will be squaring off against Michigan State Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post in the first ever ‘Tri County LEO Charity Basketball Tournament. Area High school students were also invited to participate in the games.

Advertisement

The event takes place at the Roscommon high school gym on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

Houghton Lake MSP and local law enforcement from the three counties have each picked a specific charity that will benefit. The winning team will get 70% of the benefit proceeds with the other three teams each receiving a ten% cut.

Trooper Mark McCauley, a Community Service Trooper with Michigan State Police’s Houghton Lake post said MSP was trying to find a charity event that focused on all three counties, not just Roscommon County, where a lot of charity events happen because they are the most populated.

McCauley said the local charities have an impact on the roles law enforcement plays in their communities. It makes sense to want to give back.

Advertisement

“The Lion’s den is a substance abuse recovery center. Substance abuse, that’s huge right now. And people get into that, that downward trend of using substances and next thing you know, they’re hooked on them. And so that’s a valuable service to help people overcome that. Well, most of the other charities are youth programs, and our youth are our future,” said McCauley.

Organizers said they don’t have card readers, bring cash.

To watch the game, it’ll cost $5. Concessions and raffle items donated by local businesses will also be available at the event.