MDOT launching public survey to collect travel data vital to transportation planning in the state

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants Michigan residents to share their input on transportation goals for the next 20 years.

Randomly selected households will receive an invitation to participate in the survey via U.S. Mail. They will have the opportunity to provide details in a survey regarding how they travel. Survey results will help transportation planners better understand how, when, where, and why people travel in and around the state of Michigan.

Upon accepting the invitation, household members will provide demographic data and then report their travel either via a smartphone application, online or by telephone.

Last conducted in 2015, this update will help planners account for the many changes in travel that have occurred, like the prevalence of remote work, the increase in online shopping, and greater use of ridesharing and delivery services. The survey, MI Travel Counts, will be conducted by nationally recognized research firm Resource Systems Group, Inc. (RSG) on behalf of MDOT.

The information provided to MI Travel Counts will be anonymized and aggregated to calculate statistics for study purposes.

This survey will be conducted in three phases. The first is scheduled from April 15 through early June, with additional phases anticipated in spring 2025 and fall 2025.

Invited households will be selected at random across the state, with survey materials available in English, Spanish and Arabic. Participation is possible through smartphone application, web or telephone. For more information about MI Travel Counts, visit www.MITravelCounts.com.