Man killed when vehicles leaves the roadway and flips in Oscoda Co.

OSCODA COUNTY — The Oscoda County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday said one person was killed in a rollover crash last weekend.

On April 14 at 9:50 a.m., the Oscoda County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of North Red Oak Road near Farrington Road for a report of a single-vehicle accident that had been discovered by a passing motorist.

An investigation at the scene conducted by the sheriffs office, as well as the Michigan State Police, revealed that 29-year-old Richard Christopher Sawyer of Fairview had been operating the vehicle - a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. Sawyer had been traveling south on North Red Oak Road in the early hours of that same day when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a ravine, overturning and coming to a rest in the East Branch Big Creek, deputies said.

The vehicle was occupied only by Sawyer, who died as a result of the crash, deputies said.

It is believed that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash, deputies said.

Assisting at the scene were the Greenwood Township Fire Department, the Tri-Town Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Division.



