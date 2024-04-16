Isabella Bank Corporation announces it has hired William M. Schaefer as new CFO

MT. PLEASANT — Isabella Bank Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of William M. Schaefer as its chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Jerome Schwind, president and chief executive officer of Isabella Bank Corporation, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Bill to our team. His extensive experience and remarkable skill set align perfectly with our goals and strategies, making him an excellent addition to the bank.”

Schaefer has more than 23 years of experience in the accounting and finance sector. He has held roles in public accounting and controllership, and he served as senior vice president controller and vice president of finance at banks on the East Coast. Additionally, he held a controller position for an international manufacturing company.

Schaefer holds a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Albany in New York and is a certified public accountant.

Schaefer and his wife have relocated from Bar Harbor, Maine, to Mount Pleasant as a result of his new role.