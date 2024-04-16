1 person killed in Sault Ste. Marie house fire

By the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department on Tuesday said that a person was killed in a house fire.

The fire department were called late Monday night to a report of a fire in the 300 block of West Spruce Street.

Officials said there was one fatality involving a person at the house.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and officials will release more information later today.

Engine 52, Engine 57, Tower 58, Alpha 151, Alpha 153, Alpha 154, Alpha 155 and Engine 402 responded to the scene, officials said.

